After techie, Bengaluru cop dies by suicide, blames wife and father-in-law in note: Report

A Bengaluru policeman was found dead on railway tracks near Baiyappanahalli, just days after the suicide of a techie sent shockwaves through the city The Baiyappanahalli Railway Police have registered a case and initiated a detailed probe into the matter.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the body of 33-year-old cop, a head constable at Hulimavu police station, was discovered near Baiyappanahalli. In a suicide note, Alugur accused his wife and father-in-law of harassment and threats, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

Originally hailing from Bijapur, the cop reportedly faced persistent personal turmoil, the report further added. His note alleged that his father-in-law had threatened his life, compounding the emotional strain caused by his wife’s actions.

The Baiyappanahalli Railway Police have registered a case and initiated a detailed probe into the matter, the report added.

Bengaluru techie suicide

This incident closely follows the death of a 34-year-old Bengaluru techie, who also accused his wife and her family of harassment and extortion in a 24-page note and a video message before taking his life. Bengaluru techie’s case has already sparked widespread outrage, prompting debates about the need for stronger legal protections for men in strained marital relationships.

Bengaluru Police on Friday said that two teams have been formed to probe the case of Atul Subhash,who died by suicide earlier this week alleging harassment by his in-laws, on the basis of a case registered based on a complaint by the deceased's brother

"A case has been registered already and two teams have been formed. The case has been filed based on his brother's complaint and the investigation is going on. We are gathering proof. We will ensure justice is delivered," said Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B. Dayananda.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).