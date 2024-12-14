Amid backlash over Bengaluru techie’s suicide and calls to fire his wife, Accenture CEO locks X profile

The suicide of Bengaluru techie has triggered a nationwide outcry, with social media users demanding that multinational company Accenture terminate his wife who works there. In the wake of mounting criticism, Accenture’s CEO, Julie Sweet, has locked her X profile.

A 34-year-old software engineer, reportedly died by suicide on December 9, leaving behind a 24-page note and an 80-minute video detailing alleged harassment by his wife and her family. He accused them of filing false cases, including dowry harassment, unnatural sex, and murder, which he said caused immense emotional and financial distress.

Bengaluru techie’s body was found at his Bengaluru residence with a placard reading “Justice is due.” The case has sparked widespread debate about judicial accountability and fairness in matrimonial disputes.

His death note also highlighted systemic flaws in the legal process that he believed left him without recourse.

An FIR has been registered in Bengaluru against four individuals following the suicide of 34-year-old techie, who accused his wife, her relatives, and a judge of harassment and corruption in a detailed suicide note.

Bengaluru techie’s brother, filed the complaint at the Marathahalli police station, naming his wife, her mother, her brother, and her uncle. The note also mentioned a family court judge in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, alleging misconduct and bias in his rulings, PTI reported.

Bengaluru police in UP

A team of Bengaluru Police on Friday arrived at the record room of District and Sessions Court in Jaunpur, as a part of their investigation into the suicide case of a techie, Atul Subhash.

On Friday, a four-member team of Bengaluru Police, including one woman police personnel, arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. They pasted a notice outside the residence of the wife of Atul Subhash in Jaunpur which reads, "There are reasonable grounds to interrogate you to ascertain the facts and circumstances. You are directed to appear before the investigating officer at Bengaluru within 3 days."

