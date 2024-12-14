Karnataka government commits to tackling maternal healthcare, deaths

The Karnataka Health Department on Friday assured the public of its proactive commitment to taking all possible measures to prevent maternal deaths in government hospitals. Karnataka Health and family welfare minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. (HT Photo)

To strengthen specialist services and address the critical need for expert care, permissions have been granted to appoint Diplomate of National Board (DNB) specialists in district and taluk hospitals, significantly improving access to specialist services.

Prioritising critical posts, filling essential positions in Gynecology and Obstetrics, including in-service OBGs, has been a key focus to ensure seamless maternal healthcare services across the state.

In a statement, the health department said revised salaries and incentives have been introduced to attract and retain skilled healthcare professionals, ensuring high-quality care across all regions.

"We have strengthened Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs) and Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) by adding more beds and resources. Furthermore, an additional 450 Maternal and Child Health (MCH) beds have been sanctioned in the FY 2023-24 and 2024-25," it stated.

Health officials stated that comprehensive strategies to manage high-risk pregnancies are being implemented in all district hospitals, with focused efforts to reduce maternal and neonatal complications.

"State and district-level audits are conducted regularly to identify gaps and optimize healthcare delivery systems. The Department of Health and Family Welfare remains committed to enhancing maternal healthcare across Karnataka," it added.

Recently, the Chief Minister's Office reported that 3,364 maternal deaths occurred in Karnataka over the past five years, though fatalities have declined during this period.

Ballari maternal deaths

The Karnataka government has formed a four-member panel to probe the maternal deaths in Ballari hospital and elsewhere in the state.

The government said the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation Managing Director M Kanagavalli, Assistant Drug Controller Venkatesh, Microbiologist in the Bangalore Medical College Dr Aseema Banu and a senior pharmacology professor nominated by the Rajiv Gandhi University Health Sciences Vice Chancellor.

