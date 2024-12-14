Panchamasali quota stir: CM Siddaramaiah rules out changes, urges community to approach BC panel

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated that no changes will be made to the existing 2A and 2B reservation categories, referencing a directive from the Jayaprakash Hegde-led Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission during the previous BJP government’s rule, Deccan Herald reported. Karnataka Chief minister Siddaramaiah.

His remarks come as the Panchamasali community intensifies its demand for inclusion in the 2A category.

According to the DH report, Siddaramaiah explained that the community must formally submit its demand to the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission. The Commission will then evaluate the request and make a recommendation to the state government, he clarified.

Siddaramaiah also criticised the BJP for allegedly misleading the public on the issue. He accused the BJP of abolishing a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims and redistributing it among the Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities, the report added.

He mentioned a court case filed by a person named Rasool, which led to the BJP asserting that no changes would be made to the reservation structure.

'Government can't turn blind eye to public inconvenience'

Siddaramaiah on Tuesday defended the lathi charge by police on the Panchamasali agitators, saying that the government cannot turn a blind eye if someone takes law into their hands and causes trouble to people.

Several people including policemen were injured when the demonstration by a section of people from the Panchamasali community turned violent, compelling police to resort to lathi charge in Belagavi on Tuesday.

The Panchamasali agitators led by the Kudalasangama Math pontiff Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swami were on the way to lay siege to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

The chief minister said the government has no problem with the Panchamasali community demanding reservation under 2A category and agitating, but the protest should be peaceful.

He appealed that no one should take the law into their own hands.

(With PTI inputs)

