Violence rocks Bengaluru PG: Students assaulted, locked out by building owner and goons

In a series of events in BTM Layout, Bengaluru, a group of students was left stranded on the streets following a violent confrontation with the building owner and her associates. The violence continued on December 12, when the building owner and her associates allegedly brought weapons.(X/@hrytweeps)

According to a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the ordeal began on December 10, when two strangers entered a PG room at night, claiming to be the building owner and demanding rent payments. The students refused, stating they had already paid their rent to the actual PG owner a week prior.

Read the full post here:

Upon their refusal, the strangers began abusing the students, pushing one roommate onto the floor and forcing others to vacate the PG. They physically assaulted a student by dragging him out and throwing his belongings onto the road. One student sustained a severe injury to his left hand after being hit with a wooden object, the post further read.

The actual PG owner tried to intervene but was also attacked. Matters escalated further when the building owner, a woman, arrived at the scene, locked the PG from the outside, and physically assaulted the PG owner while verbally abusing the students. Personal belongings, electronic gadgets, and hall tickets were locked inside the PG, leaving students unable to attend exams or interviews.

(Also Read: Karnataka Covid 'scandal': FIR filed over alleged corruption in PPE, mask procurement)

Police complaints with no resolution

According to the X user, despite filing police complaints, no resolution was achieved. Police reportedly visited the location multiple times but were unsuccessful in resolving the issue.

The violence continued on December 12, when the building owner and her associates allegedly brought weapons and goons to a nearby PG where the students had been relocated. At 3 AM, they created chaos by shouting, throwing stones at the PG, and forcibly breaking down the main door to enter the premises. The students, who were locked inside their rooms during the attack, remained unharmed but traumatised.

The students are now desperately appealing to both the police and the public for urgent intervention on X. They remain stranded without access to their belongings, with mounting fears for their safety.

(Also Read: Bengaluru techie’s wife Nikita Singhania told him to end his life, UP judge allegedly 'laughed')