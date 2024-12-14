Menu Explore
Bengaluru techie’s wife told him to end his life, UP judge allegedly 'laughed'

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Deshpande
Dec 14, 2024 11:13 AM IST

Bengaluru's techie's death note also mentioned a family court judge in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, alleging misconduct and bias in his rulings.

An FIR has been registered in Bengaluru against four individuals following the suicide of 34-year-old techie, who accused his wife, her relatives, and a judge of harassment and corruption in a detailed suicide note.

Bengaluru techie’s body was found at his Bengaluru residence with a placard reading “Justice is due.”
Bengaluru techie’s body was found at his Bengaluru residence with a placard reading “Justice is due.”

Bengaluru techie’s brother, Bikas Kumar, filed the complaint at the Marathahalli police station, naming his wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, her brother Anurag, and her uncle Sushil. The note also mentioned a family court judge in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, alleging misconduct and bias in his rulings, PTI reported.

(Also Read: Bengaluru suicide case: Judge demanded 5 lakh to 'settle the case', claims techie's father)

One particularly disturbing detail in techie’s note described how the judge allegedly laughed when his wife suggested he should commit suicide if he could not meet her financial demands. As reported by PTI, according to techie’s uncle, Pawan Kumar, this incident deeply hurt him and amplified his emotional distress.

The techie, who worked at a private company, had been paying 40,000 monthly in child maintenance as directed by the court, an amount he reportedly struggled to manage on his 84,000 salary. He had earlier tried to contest the court's decision but claimed his pleas were dismissed without proper consideration.

In a video shared before his death, the man expressed despair over what he described as a corrupt legal system and unending financial exploitation. “The money I earn is being used to destroy me. There is no escape,” he said.

His family has called for systemic reforms, highlighting the bias men often face in marital disputes. Bikas Kumar stated, “Judges must be impartial. When the judicial system fails to act on facts, people lose faith in justice.”

Bengaluru techie’s body was found at his Bengaluru residence with a placard reading “Justice is due.” The case has sparked widespread debate about judicial accountability and fairness in matrimonial disputes.

(Also Read: Karnataka Covid 'scandal': FIR filed over alleged corruption in PPE, mask procurement)

 

 

