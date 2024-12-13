Bengaluru suicide case: Judge demanded 5 lakh to 'settle the case', claims techie's father

The father of the Bengaluru tech professional who recently died by suicide, has made serious allegations against the judge overseeing his son’s case. He claimed that the judge demanded ₹5 lakh as part of an attempt to "settle the case." A first information report (FIR) has been filed against the four individuals for abetment of suicide.

According to ANI, the father recounted the mediation process, which reportedly began with an initial amount of ₹20,000 and later escalated to ₹40,000. He further alleged that the judge explicitly stated that a settlement would only proceed if ₹5 lakh was provided.

Before his death, the techie reportedly left behind a 24-page suicide note in which he accused his wife and her relatives of harassment. Additionally, he alleged that the same judge had demanded ₹5 lakh to resolve the situation, further intensifying the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Bengaluru police are intensifying their investigation into the alleged suicide of the 34-year-old man, as a team continues its probe in Uttar Pradesh.

Bengaluru techie, originally from Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in his Munnekolal apartment on Monday, leaving behind a chilling message blaming his in-laws for his tragic end.

Candle light vigil

Members of an NGO and many others held a candle light vigil in Bengaluru on Thursday to pay tributes to 34-year-old techie, who died by suicide earlier this week following alleged harassment by his wife and her family. Several people gathered at Eco Space, holding candles, mobile flashlights and photographs of Subhash and raised slogans, chanting, “We Want Justice.”

Sajeet, a member of the Men's Rights NGO 'Save Indian Family Foundation', expressed deep sorrow, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Atul Subhash, who succumbed to the pressures of false cases and judicial harassment. To honor his memory and raise awareness about this injustice, we invited the public to join us for a tribute."

