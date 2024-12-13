Bengaluru techie suicide: Accused in-laws 'flee' UP home amid police probe

The Bengaluru police are intensifying their investigation into the alleged suicide of a 34-year-old man, as a team continues its probe in Uttar Pradesh. Bengaluru techie, originally from Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in his Munnekolal apartment on Monday, leaving behind a chilling message blaming his in-laws for his tragic end. A four-member team of Bengaluru Police, including one woman police personnel, reached Kotwali, Jaunpur on Thursday.(X/ANI)

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against the four individuals for abetment of suicide. Authorities are now determining the next course of action, including whether to issue summons or proceed with arrests, according to a senior official from the Bengaluru police.

As the investigation unfolds, reports indicate that two of the accused, have ‘fled’ their residence in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, Deccan Herald reported. According to the report, surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts suggest they left their home late Wednesday night. Viral videos circulating online show one of the accused walking down a street with her hands folded, allegedly in response to questions from the media.

The pair were later spotted leaving on a motorbike, but their current location remains unknown. Police are tracking leads as they work to locate the suspects.

Meanwhile, a four-member team of Bengaluru Police, including one woman police personnel, reached Kotwali, Jaunpur on Thursday.

False legal cases, emotional abuse

In a detailed note and video posted on social media, the 34-year-old man accused his wife, along with her mother, brother, and another relative, of harassment. He claimed they had subjected him to false legal cases, emotional abuse, and demands for ₹3 crore to settle disputes, ultimately driving him to despair.

Vijay Mishra, the legal representative for the accused family members, expressed shock over the incident. “There was an ongoing maintenance case filed by Subhash’s wife. It’s unclear why he made this drastic decision. The matter is tragic, and the full truth will only emerge after a comprehensive investigation,” he stated, according to the publication.

Meanwhile, the residence of the accused in Jaunpur has become the center of media attention, with journalists camping outside since Wednesday. The family has refrained from making any public statements.

