'My husband started to...': What Bengaluru techie’s wife alleged against him in 2022

The death of a Bengaluru techie by suicide on December 9 has led to a heated dispute between his family and his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, with both sides presenting conflicting allegations of harassment. The 34-year-old techie, reportedly left behind a detailed 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her family of orchestrating relentless legal and emotional harassment.(Pixabay)

The 34-year-old techie, reportedly left behind a detailed 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her family of orchestrating relentless legal and emotional harassment. He claimed that multiple police cases were deliberately filed against him to ruin his life and that a family court judge in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, acted corruptly. The man's note said “Justice is Due” and requested that his ashes not be immersed until accountability was established.

In contrast, according to a Times of India report, Nikita’s family has denied any wrongdoing, pointing to her earlier complaint filed in Uttar Pradesh on April 24, 2022. In the complaint, she accused the techie and his family of demanding dowry, including ₹10 lakh in cash, and physically assaulting her. She alleged that shortly after their marriage in 2019, Subhash began mistreating her, transferring her salary to his account, and subjecting her to severe abuse.

Nikita also blamed the stress caused by these demands for her father’s declining health, which led to his death after he suffered a stroke in August 2019, the report further added.

The complaint was filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to dowry harassment, assault, and criminal intimidation, as well as the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Hours before his death, Subhash recorded a video in which he described the unbearable toll of legal battles and harassment. He held his wife and her family responsible for his extreme decision and pleaded for custody of his son to be granted to his parents.

(Also Read: 'A man’s life is just as important’: Bengaluru techie’s brother voices concern over lack of legal protection for men)

‘A man’s life is just as important'

Brother of Bengaluru techie, while seeking justice for his sibling voiced his concerns about the lack of legal protection for men facing harassment and said despite the gravity of the suicide incident, no arrests have been made in the case so far, and the family is committed to pursuing legal action.

(Also Read: 'Siddaramaiah is anti-Lingayat': Seer slams Karnataka CM amid 2A reservation issue)