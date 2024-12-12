'Siddaramaiah is anti-Lingayat': Seer slams Karnataka CM amid 2A reservation issue

A Lingayat Panchamsali seer has labeled Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as "anti-Lingayat," asserting that no previous government had treated the community this way during their peaceful protests over the past four years. Karnataka Chief minister Siddaramaiah.(HT_PRINT)

According to Deccan Herald, Basav Jaymritunjay Swamiji of Panchamsali Peetha, Kudalasangama, said Siddaramaiah was misleading the public about inviting Lingayat Panchamsali leaders for talks on the 2A reservation issue.

He demanded clarity from the CM on the government's stance, adding that the community would decide the next steps if their demands remained unmet.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the seer condemned the lathi-charge on Lingayat protesters, calling it a premeditated move ordered at the highest level, the DH report added.

The seer recounted the events of Tuesday’s protest, where members gathered in large numbers after receiving no response from the Congress-led government for 18 months. Despite threats, the community mobilized, demanding Siddaramaiah address them directly at the protest site. However, the CM did not arrive, and ministers sent in his place offered no assurance about meeting the demands, the report further added.

The seer alleged that the police resorted to lathi-charge and stone pelting when protesters moved towards Suvarna Vidhan Soudha to meet the CM. He demanded an apology from the government, the suspension of responsible police officials, and the withdrawal of cases against Lingayat members.

(Also Read: Panchamasali protest turns violent in Karnataka's Belagavi, HD Kumaraswamy attacks Congress govt)

Fight for 2A reservation to continue

As reported by the publication, the community plans to protest at Kondaskoppa near Suvarna Vidhan Soudha from December 16 during the session period the continue their fight for 2A reservation.

Responding to opposition from the Karnataka State Backward Castes Federation, the seer dismissed their memorandum and reiterated the demand for 2A or at least 2D reservation, citing its approval under the previous BJP government.

(Also Read: Violent clash erupts in Karnataka's Belagavi during Durga idol immersion)