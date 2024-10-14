Violent clash erupts in Karnataka's Belagavi during Durga idol immersion

A clash broke out between two groups in Solapur village of Belagavi Dstrict on Sunday night after the alleged desecration of the Durga Devi idol. The situation is under control after police used a lathi charge to separate the throng. (Representative image)(PTI)

A commotion started between two groups when the Durga idol was brought for immersion. Due to the violent clash, three people were injured and two bikes and a car were damaged.

Meanwhile, the situation is under control after police used a lathi charge to separate the throng. To prevent further unrest, tight security has been deployed.

The police have been conducting route marches since the incident happened in the area to maintain law and order.

According to SP Belagavi, Bheema Shankar Guled, said "A fight started between Amita Naika and Firoz. When two groups of people gathered, the police did a lathi charge. The police dispersed the people by baton charge. To control the situation two KSRPs, and more policemen battalions have been deployed. The incident took place in Sankeshwar police station. The situation is under control as of now."

A similar incident of violent clashes during Durga Idol immersion was also reported in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh with protests being held in connection with a clash that broke out a day ago in the Mahasi area during Durga idol immersion that turned violent.

According to police 30 people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident that took place in the Maharajganj area of Mahasi and a hunt has been launched for the main accused. Security has been increased in the area today after protestors vandalized shops in markets. Security has been increased in the area today after protestors vandalized shops in markets.