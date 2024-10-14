Bengaluru choked: Heavy traffic inflow post festive weekend and massive rain bring back chaos on roads

As the Dasara weekend ended, Bengaluru saw a massive number of vehicles entering and exiting the city, which resulted in severe traffic congestion on Monday morning. The tech capital's significant bottlenecks were jammed, and traffic police are working to clear congestion. Entry points like Tumakuru Road, Mysuru Road, Electronic City, Old Madras Road and Hyderabad Highway faced congestion.

Also Read - Lankesh murder accused return home, get grand welcome from pro-Hindu groups

The traffic inflow was observed from Sunday evening as many residents who left the city for vacation started returning to Bengaluru. Entry points like Tumakuru Road, Mysuru Road, Electronic City, Old Madras Road and Hyderabad Highway faced congestion. The waiting time at toll booths also remained for long hours as a stream of vehicles entered the city from various parts of state borders.

A user took to social media and shared visuals of severe traffic jams on the Bengaluru-Pune highway. A user called Nanjesh Patel wrote, “Good luck to Bengalureans returning to Bengaluru from Uttara KA/Pune-B'luru road. This is just from one block. There are supposedly at least 3 other such blocks. The jam stretches for at least 3 km with no moving traffic. This is just near Tumakuru.”

Apart from the Sunday evening traffic, the usual Bengaluru morning traffic is also back. The infamous Outer Ring Road saw heavy congestion on Monday morning during the peak hours. Bengaluru traffic police said it is due to ongoing metro construction and a rainy morning. In an announcement, Bengaluru Police said, “Due to ongoing BMRCL work on ORR traffic movement is very slow, we request all commuters please cooperate with us, thank you.”

Also Read - Bengaluru Airport City begins construction on 2 million sq ft business park

The Whitefield area was also choked this morning as the IT employees hit the roads to commute to work in heavy rains. Heavy congestion was observed between Seegahalli and Satya Sai Hospital.

The Hebbal area too faced massive traffic jams as it is a crucial bottleneck that sees both commuters and visitors of Bengaluru.