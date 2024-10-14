Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru choked: Heavy traffic inflow post festive weekend and massive rain bring back chaos on roads

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Oct 14, 2024 01:06 PM IST

Apart from the Sunday evening traffic, the usual Bengaluru morning traffic is also back. The infamous Outer Ring Road saw heavy congestion on Monday morning.

As the Dasara weekend ended, Bengaluru saw a massive number of vehicles entering and exiting the city, which resulted in severe traffic congestion on Monday morning. The tech capital's significant bottlenecks were jammed, and traffic police are working to clear congestion.

Entry points like Tumakuru Road, Mysuru Road, Electronic City, Old Madras Road and Hyderabad Highway faced congestion.
Entry points like Tumakuru Road, Mysuru Road, Electronic City, Old Madras Road and Hyderabad Highway faced congestion.

Also Read - Lankesh murder accused return home, get grand welcome from pro-Hindu groups

The traffic inflow was observed from Sunday evening as many residents who left the city for vacation started returning to Bengaluru. Entry points like Tumakuru Road, Mysuru Road, Electronic City, Old Madras Road and Hyderabad Highway faced congestion. The waiting time at toll booths also remained for long hours as a stream of vehicles entered the city from various parts of state borders.

A user took to social media and shared visuals of severe traffic jams on the Bengaluru-Pune highway. A user called Nanjesh Patel wrote, “Good luck to Bengalureans returning to Bengaluru from Uttara KA/Pune-B'luru road. This is just from one block. There are supposedly at least 3 other such blocks. The jam stretches for at least 3 km with no moving traffic. This is just near Tumakuru.”

Apart from the Sunday evening traffic, the usual Bengaluru morning traffic is also back. The infamous Outer Ring Road saw heavy congestion on Monday morning during the peak hours. Bengaluru traffic police said it is due to ongoing metro construction and a rainy morning. In an announcement, Bengaluru Police said, “Due to ongoing BMRCL work on ORR traffic movement is very slow, we request all commuters please cooperate with us, thank you.”

Also Read - Bengaluru Airport City begins construction on 2 million sq ft business park

The Whitefield area was also choked this morning as the IT employees hit the roads to commute to work in heavy rains. Heavy congestion was observed between Seegahalli and Satya Sai Hospital.

The Hebbal area too faced massive traffic jams as it is a crucial bottleneck that sees both commuters and visitors of Bengaluru.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On