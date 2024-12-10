Panchamasali protest turns violent in Karnataka's Belagavi, HD Kumaraswamy attacks Congress govt

The protesters who have been demanding quota for the Panchamasali Lingayat community barged into Suvarna Vikasa Soudha in Karnataka's Belagavi, where the current assembly sessions are happening. Police had to resort to lathi charges to control the protesters, and it reportedly turned violent. More than 10 people were injured during the protests in Belagavi. The Panchamasalis, a sub-sect of the influential Lingayat community, have been advocating for inclusion under the 2A reservation category for the past three years.

Led by seer Jayamruthuyunjaya Swamy, protesters were seen shouting slogans against the Congress government. BJP leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Aravind Bellad were also part of the protest and they were detained by the Belagavi police. A few people at the protest site were also seen bleeding and they were being shifted to the hospital.

HD Kumaraswamy slams Congress government

Meanwhile, the opposition slammed the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for going harsh on the protesters. Union Minister and JDS second-in-chief HD Kumaraswamy alleged that Siddaramaiah is taking a ‘Hitler route’ while dealing with the protesters. He said, “It is extremely unfortunate that the @INCKarnataka government have chosen Adolf Hitler's path to suppress the struggle of the Panchamasali community. The disgraceful treatment of revered saints, especially Shri Shri Shri Basava Mrityunjaya Mahaswamiji, the Jagadguru of the Panchamasali community, has deeply hurt me. This government’s mindset belongs to the Stone Age.”

He also demanded the government’s apology to the community members. “If the government itself makes attempts to disrupt peace, it must bear full responsibility. The government must immediately apologise to the revered seer and take immediate steps to fulfil their demands,” added Kumaraswamy.

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah said that his government is not against the protests. He said, "I had asked them to come for discussion. They did not come. I had asked ten representatives to come but they did not come. As the Assembly adjourned after SM Krishna’s death, I have to leave. We are not against protesting at all as everyone has right to protest in this country.”