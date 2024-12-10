Karnataka minister bats for building knowledge city as a tribute to SM Krishna in Bengaluru

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy on Tuesday said that he would write a letter to the Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to build a knowledge city in the name of the Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna to acknowledge the great leader. Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna passed away on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Speaking to the media, Swamy said "I will write a letter to the Karnataka CM and Deputy CM to build a knowledge city in the name of the former CM SM Krishna to acknowledge him. He was a great leader and brought in the IT developments for Bengaluru..."

The minister also took to social media X and condemned the loss of the Former CM and said that the death was an irreparable loss to the politics of the state and the country.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of former chief minister of the state, stalwart leader of our country, former foreign minister, efficient administrator, thinker, pioneer of development.

This is an irreparable loss to the politics of the state and the country. SM Krishna's contribution to the development of the state is immense. He was a stalwart leader who boldly tackled many challenges and showed a new direction for the development of Karnataka," the post read.

Further he wrote that Krishna was a rare model leader, a rare gentleman, a politician and an orator.

"A rare model leader of our Mandya, SM Krishna was a rare gentleman politician, orator. His visionary contribution to the development of Bangalore's IT, BT industry, upliftment and creation of employment opportunities is memorable. I pray to the Lord that the whole state is drowned in the sea of mourning and may He give strength to bring sorrow to all and may his soul rest in peace," the post further read.

The former Chief Minister passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 92. He had been suffering from a prolonged illness and was hospitalized earlier in August.

Krishna, 92, was Karnataka Chief Minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004, and also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, and as Maharashtra Governor.

He joined the BJP in March 2017, ending his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress. He retired from active politics last year.