SM Krishna passes away: Karnataka government declares public holiday on Wednesday

Karnataka government declared a public holiday for all educational institutions in the state and government offices on Wednesday in honour of former chief minister SM Krishna (92), who died in the early hours of Tuesday. The last rites of the stalwart leader will be conducted at Maddur, the home town of SM Krishna on Wednesday. S M Krishna who was a former external affairs minister and Karnataka chief minister died on early hours of Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Also Read - SM Krishna passes away: Karnataka govt to observe three days of mourning

The Karnataka government has already announced three days of state mourning as a mark of respect to veteran politician and former Chief Minister S M Krishna. Public entertainment programs are banned across the state during this period, and the national flag will be flown at half-mast in all government buildings.

SM Krishna had been suffering from age-related issues for a while, and he was even admitted to the hospital multiple times. SM Krishna’s family relative and Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar is looking after the arrangements for the last rites of the veteran leader with full state honours.

Also Read - SM Krishna: Man who played key role in transforming Bengaluru into global IT hub

PM Modi's condolences

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his condolences to the family of SM Krishna. In an X post, PM Modi wrote, “Shri SM Krishna Ji was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka’s Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. Shri SM Krishna Ji was also a prolific reader and thinker.”

PM Modi also said that he met SM Krishna multiple times and will cherish the moments. “I have had many opportunities to interact with Shri SM Krishna Ji over the years, and I will always cherish those interactions. I am deeply saddened by his passing. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” added PM Modi.

The Karnataka assembly session has been adjourned, and many national leaders are likely to visit Maddur and attend SM Krishna's last rites.