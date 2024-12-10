SM Krishna passes away: Karnataka govt to observe three days of mourning

The Karnataka government will observe three days of mourning on the demise of former Karnataka Chief Minister (CM) and Union Minister SM Krishna at the age of 92. SM Krishna had in 2017 ended his decades-long relationship with the Congress and joined the BJP. (HT Photo)

According to the notice, "His last rites will be performed with full state honours. No functions and no celebrations will be held in these three days from December 10 to December 12."

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the former Karnataka CM have been kept at his residence in Bengaluru for people to pay their last respects.

Krishna had been suffering from a prolonged illness and was hospitalized earlier in August.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, a long-time friend of Krishna said that the funeral would be done on Wednesday in Somanahalli in Mandya district which is Krishna's hometown.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah expressed his shock on the death and said that Karnataka would remain indebted to Krishna's contribution to IT-BT's growth.

In a post on X, Siddaramiah, "I am shocked by the death of former Chief Minister SM Krishna. Krishna's service as a State and Union Minister and Chief Minister is unparalleled. Karnataka will always be indebted to him for his contribution to the growth of the IT-BT sector, especially as Chief Minister."

Further, Siddaramiah wrote that Krishna was an enemy of Ajatsatru and also his guide in the early days of Congress.

"Krishna, who was a secretive politician, was an enemy of Ajatasatru. Krishna, who was my guide in the early days of joining the Congress party, was always my well wisher. Krishna's foresight, disciplined life, gentlemanly demeanor and studious attitude are role models for budding politicians. I also share in the grief of his family and fans who are saddened by his passing away. I pray to God that his soul rest in peace," the post read.

Minister for Information, Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge expressed his condolences and said that the Former CM's vision and dedication shaped Karnataka's progress.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri S.M. Krishna, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, whose legacy of leadership and public service has left an indelible mark on our state and nation.

Krishna, 92, was Karnataka Chief Minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004, and also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, and as Maharashtra Governor.

He joined the BJP in March 2017, ending his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress. He retired from active politics last year.