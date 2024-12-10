Bengaluru civic body to hire consulting firm for financial management of tunnel road and sky deck projects

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanaragara Palike(BBMP), the civic body of tech capital, has plans to hire a consultant firm for the financial management during the construction of projects like tunnel road and sky deck, reported Money Control. The consultant firm will prepare a comprehensive financial and fundamental plan for the BBMP in the upcoming five years as the civic body has plans to take up some of the major infrastructure projects in Bengaluru. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for strategic consultancy services to ensure its financial sustainability and drive transformational initiatives.

According to the report, the firm will also analyse and compare the proposed plan with other urban civic projects which will help the BBMP to take up the best practices.

“The consultant will assess BBMP’s project plans for the next five years, identify priority projects, and estimate funding requirements for capital and operational expenses,” a senior BBMP official told the publication.

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the work for the underground tunnel road in Bengaluru will begin by the first half of 2025. He said that this most anticipated project will decongest Bengaluru and ease vehicular movement. The Bengaluru underground tunnel project is estimated to cost around ₹16,500 crore. This ambitious 18-km corridor will link Hebbal in the north to the Central Silk Board junction in the south and covers all Outer Ring Road areas.

The project will be funded through a public-private partnership, with private contractors covering 70% of the costs. The skydeck will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹500 crore and it would be 250 metres high. It will offer a 360 degrees view of the city and it is likely to be constructed near Hemmegipura but it is yet to be finalised by the Karnataka government.