Two men murdered in vacant Bengaluru factory, three detained for questioning: Report

Two men were found murdered inside a non-operational factory in the north-eastern part of Bengaluru on Monday. The Yelahanka New Town police have detained three individuals for questioning in connection with the case.

The victims have been identified as Vikram, 21, a security guard from Bihar, and Soori, 33, a textile shop driver from Nepal, Indian Express reported.

According to the report, the Yelahanka New Town police have detained three individuals for questioning in connection with the case. Vikram and Soori lived on the premises of the vacant factory. Authorities suspect the murders might have been the result of a dispute during a party held on Sunday night, according to police as reported by the publication.

A police official stated that an altercation may have occurred during the gathering, and the exact sequence of events will be clarified following the arrests and subsequent interrogation, the report added.

A case of murder has been registered, and a detailed probe is underway to uncover the motive and circumstances surrounding the crime.

In another case, a Bengaluru man, who was recently released from prison after getting convicted in a murder case, allegedly killed two of his colleagues in a drunken brawl. Bengaluru Police identified the accused and arrested him immediately.

According to a report in The Times of India, Suresh, 35, started working at a washing unit of private buses in Bengaluru’s Bagalur’s area. An argument escalated between Suresh and two of his senior colleagues, Nagesh and Manje Gowda, after getting drunk. Suresh allegedly thrashed both Nagesh and Gowda to death in a washroom in the cleaning unit. He also fled the scene immediately. However, Suresh was arrested the next day after he was traced near City Market.

