Bengaluru techie death: Kangana Ranaut blames ‘fake feminism’ for ‘extortion’

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said the death of a techie in Bengaluru by suicide due to alleged harassment by his wife and her family, was “heartbreaking” and condemned “fake feminism” from women who misuse laws to “extort” money from their husbands. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut speaks with the media during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (File)(PTI)

“The entire country is in shock. His video is heartbreaking. Fake feminism is condemnable. Extortion of crores of rupees was being done. Having said that, in 99 per cent of marriage cases, it’s the men who are at fault. That’s why such mistakes also happen,” Kangana told news agency PTI.

Men lack ‘protection’

Brother of Bengaluru techie on Wednesday claimed that men lack legal protection in cases of harassment by their wives. He also questioned the lack of arrests in the case despite the gravity of the offence and said that his family is committed to pursue legal action.

“I want justice for my brother. Laws should be made for the men also as they are also suffering from harassment. The government of India should understand this. A man's life is just as important as a woman's,” he said.

Calls for reform

A Delhi-based Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa told news agency ANI that possible misuse of Section 498A should be factored in and urged for reform of legal process. He also alleged that the section has become a tool for “few women” to extort money.

“There are false allegations that are not only filed against the husband but also relative, the in-laws, and others, they are all implicated in this and most of them are false. I am not saying that there are no genuine cases, there are but a majority of them are filed to persuade the husband to settle the matter through some money,” said the advocate.

Pahwa alleged that the police do not conduct preliminary inquiries but instead facilitate monetary settlement of marital disputes to close pending cases. “Unfortunately, i haven't seen a single case, where the law has been misused and police have taken action against the woman,” he claimed.

“Make 498 A bailable, make it gender-neutral---that if the wife has harassed the husband, he should also be able to file a complaint against them and mediation in all cases-that is before you register the cases, make both of parties sit together and accountability that if the case is false, they should be arrested,” said the advocate while suggesting changes.