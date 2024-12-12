'A man’s life is just as important’: Bengaluru techie’s brother voices concern over lack of legal protection for men

Brother of Bengaluru techie, while seeking justice for his sibling voiced his concerns about the lack of legal protection for men facing harassment and said despite the gravity of the suicide incident, no arrests have been made in the case so far, and the family is committed to pursuing legal action. In his suicide note, the man called for justice, stating, "Justice is Due" on every single page of the 24-page note.

In an emotional statement, the techie's brother urged the government of India to recognise that men's lives are just as important as women's, stressing that laws should address harassment experienced by men as well.

"I want justice for my brother. Laws should be made for the men also as they are also suffering from harassment. The government of India should understand this. A man's life is just as important as a woman's. No arrest has been made yet in the case. We will proceed legally," said the grieving brother.

Cousin-brother of Bengaluru techie in Bihar's Patna also spoke to ANI and said, "He was an engineer and working in Bengaluru. We were aware that he was being tortured by his in-laws but didn't know that he would take such a step. Before dying by suicide he interacted with his parents. He got married in 2019."

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Whitefield, Shivakumar confirmed that Bengaluru-based techie committed suicide in the early hours of December 9 following harassment from his wife and her family.

"He committed suicide during the early hours of 9th of December. A complaint has been lodged at the Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru regarding this. Multiple cases were running against him in Uttar Pradesh", DCP told ANI.

"His wife and her family members demanded money from him to settle this issue and harassed him. For those reasons, he died by suicide. Based on this complaint, we registered an FIR against the accused. An investigation is underway," said the official.

(Also Read: Bengaluru techie suicide: Wife, her family demanded ₹3 crore to settle false cases, say police)

24-page note

In his suicide note, the man called for justice, stating, "Justice is Due" on every single page of the 24-page note. Along with his wife and her family members, Subhash also accused a family court judge in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur of not hearing him out, and an officer in the court, accusing him of taking bribes in front of the judge.

He further described the instances that instigated him to take such a step. Subhash recorded a video describing his alleged harassment and asking his family members not to immerse his ashes till justice is served to him. His suicide note also had a message for his four-year-old son who he claimed had been kept estranged from him. The note also called for his parents to be given custody of his child.

The note and the link to the Video were sent to the WhatsApp group of an NGO, to which he was connected. Subhash alleged in his suicide note that his wife had filed nine cases against him, including murder, sexual misconduct, harassment for money, domestic violence, and dowry.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

(Also Read: Bengaluru techie suicide: Police file FIR against wife and four others for alleged abetment of suicide