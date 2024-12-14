Karnataka Covid 'scandal': FIR filed over alleged corruption in PPE, mask procurement

A case was lodged at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha Police Station on Friday over suspected irregularities in the management of Covid-19. the case was registered on a complaint by Medical Education Department Chief Accounts Officer Dr M Vishnu Prasad.(Getty Images)

According to a PTI report, the case was registered on a complaint by Medical Education Department Chief Accounts Officer Dr M Vishnu Prasad against Dr P G Girish, government officer Raghu G P, non gazetted officer in the Health and Family Welfare Muniraju N, two firms Laj Exports, Prudent Management Solutions, unknown public representatives, government officers and others.

Prasad in his complaint said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) was misused while buying N95 Masks, Personal Protection Equipments (PPE) kits and other materials which were essential for the prevention of Covid-19 through the Medical Education Department and defrauded all the processes of the law.

The government officers along with other individuals connived and collected these essential materials and misappropriated hundreds of crores of rupees in the name of COVID management, he said.

The action was taken on the basis of the recommendations of an inquiry panel headed by Justice John Michael D'Cunha, who said that large scale corruption has taken place in the COVID management.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too had said a few weeks ago that the government would get the COVID-19 related irregularities investigated.

SIT to probe alleged irregularities

Recently, the Karnataka cabinet decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged irregularities in the purchase of equipment and medicines during COVID19 pandemic when the BJP was in power in the state, based on the interim report submitted by Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission.

'“After examining the interim report submitted by Justice Michael D’Cunha, the state cabinet has decided to constitute an SIT to conduct further investigation and take action,” Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters. The Minister said an Inspector General of Police rank officer will head the SIT.

(With PTI inputs)

