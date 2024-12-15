‘We want our grandson': Atul Subash's father requests police, thanks them for arrest of Nikita Singhania

Atul Subash’s father thanked Bengaluru Police for arresting Nikita Singhania, and her family members in connection with his son’s suicide case. He also requested police to hand over his grandson (Atul Subash’s son) who is currently with Singhania’s family. Nikita Singhania, the wife of Atul Subash was arrested on Saturday along with her mother and brother.

Also Read - Bengaluru techie suicide case: Nikita Singhania, her mother and brother arrested, produced in court

Speaking to reporters after the arrest, Pawan Kumar said, “I am thankful to the police for arresting their (Nikita Singhania’s) family. We do not even know if our grandson is alive or his whereabouts. We request the police to give us the details of our grandson and hand him over to us. We want our grandson to live with us.”

Bengaluru Police on Sunday announced that three people, including the wife of Atul Subash, Nikita Singhania, were arrested in an abetment of suicide case. Nikita Singhania was arrested in Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother, Nisha Singhania, and brother, Anuragh Singhania, were picked up from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, said a release from Bengaluru.

Also Read - Bengaluru techie suicide: Police team reaches Uttar Pradesh to investigate, serves notice

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the police departement will investigate the accused in this case. He said, “This case has opened up a new discussion in the country about men's rights and how the system is working. The police department is investigating what led the man to die by suicide and the authenticity of cases that were filed against him by his wife’s family.”

On December 9, Atul Subash was found hanging in his apartment at Bengaluru’s Munnekollal area. A suicide note was found in his apartment alleging his wife, Nikita Singhania, of continuous harassment and demanding a hefty amount in the name of alimony. Subash emailed his death note by shooting a video to several individuals and shared it in a WhatsApp group of an NGO, asking for justice.

According to him, his wife Singhania and her family members had demanded ₹3 crore to withdraw cases against Subhash and ₹30 lakh for visitation rights to see his son.