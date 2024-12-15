Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru techie suicide case: Nikita Singhania, her mother and brother arrested, produced in court

ByHT News Desk
Dec 15, 2024 09:15 AM IST

A team of Bengaluru Police on Friday reached Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, the native of the accused to investigate the case.

Bengaluru Police have arrested Nikita Singhania, the wife of a 34-year-old techie who died by suicide, along with her mother, Visha Singhania, and brother, Anurag Singhania, in connection with an abetment of suicide case. They were picked up from Gurugram and Prayagraj respectively and have been produced in the court. The accused are currently in a judicial custody.

Nikita Singhania, Visha Singhania and Anurag Singhania were arrested in Gurugram and Prayagraj respectively by Bengaluru Police.
Nikita Singhania, Visha Singhania and Anurag Singhania were arrested in Gurugram and Prayagraj respectively by Bengaluru Police.

According to Bengaluru Police, the wife of a techie, Nikita Singhania is A1 in the case whereas her mother Visha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania were named as A2 and A3 in the case. All three were arrested on Saturday morning and brought to Bengaluru.

A team of Bengaluru Police on Friday reached Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, the native of the accused to investigate the case. The accused have already sought for an anticipatory bail, asserting their innocence in connection with the techie’s suicide, which created a national outrage. Bengaluru Police booked an FIR, involving the wife and her family members in the case.

(This is a breaking story and will be updated)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On