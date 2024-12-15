Bengaluru techie suicide case: Nikita Singhania, her mother and brother arrested, produced in court
A team of Bengaluru Police on Friday reached Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, the native of the accused to investigate the case.
Bengaluru Police have arrested Nikita Singhania, the wife of a 34-year-old techie who died by suicide, along with her mother, Visha Singhania, and brother, Anurag Singhania, in connection with an abetment of suicide case. They were picked up from Gurugram and Prayagraj respectively and have been produced in the court. The accused are currently in a judicial custody.
According to Bengaluru Police, the wife of a techie, Nikita Singhania is A1 in the case whereas her mother Visha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania were named as A2 and A3 in the case. All three were arrested on Saturday morning and brought to Bengaluru.
A team of Bengaluru Police on Friday reached Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, the native of the accused to investigate the case. The accused have already sought for an anticipatory bail, asserting their innocence in connection with the techie’s suicide, which created a national outrage. Bengaluru Police booked an FIR, involving the wife and her family members in the case.
(This is a breaking story and will be updated)
