‘We are gathering proof, will deliver justice’: Bengaluru Police on techie's suicide

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, B Dayananda, said that the investigation is going on swiftly in the case of a techie who died by suicide on Monday. He said they are collecting the required evidence and assured justice would be delivered in the case. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda.(ANI)

Speaking to reporters, B Dayananda said, “We have formed two teams and are investigating the case. One team is already in Uttar Pradesh, and the investigation is going on as per the process. We are collecting the evidence, and justice will be delivered soon.”

A team of Bengaluru Police on Friday went to the house of techie’s wife, who allegedly harassed the deceased, and it was locked. However, police served notice outside her house, asking the accused to attend the investigation.

According to reports and a viral video clip, the wife of a techie and her brother, who are also named as accused in the abetment of suicide case, left their Jaunpur home at Thursday midnight on a motorcycle. The visuals of them leaving their home went viral on social media as the techie’s suicide case has been drawing national attention.

Meanwhile, the notice outside the accused house read, “There are reasonable grounds to interrogate you to ascertain the facts and circumstances. You are directed to appear before the investigating officer at Bengaluru within 3 days.”

On Monday, the techie was found hanging in his apartment with a suicide note and a video alleging his wife of continuous harassment and demanding a hefty amount in the name of alimony. The deceased reportedly emailed his death note to several individuals and shared it in a WhatsApp group of an NGO he was associated with. He also hung a placard in his home that read, “Justice is due.”