Bengaluru tops digital fraud cases as Karnataka faces 109 crore loss in scams

In 2024, residents of Karnataka have been defrauded of ₹109.01 crore through elaborate digital arrest scams, where criminals impersonate government officials to extract money. Karnataka police arrested 27 individuals connected to these operations, though none of the accused from Bengaluru cases have been caught so far.

These figures were disclosed by Home Minister G Parameshwara on December 12 during a session of the Karnataka Legislative Council, PTI reported. Despite efforts, police have managed to recover only ₹9.45 crore—less than 10 per cent of the total losses.

Addressing a question raised by BJP MLC K Prathap Simha Nayak, the minister revealed that the state recorded 641 cases of these scams this year. Bengaluru topped the list with 480 incidents—nearly three-fourths of the total. Mysuru reported 24 cases, while Mangaluru logged 21.

Karnataka police arrested 27 individuals connected to these operations, though none of the accused from Bengaluru cases have been caught so far. Investigations also led to the shutdown of over 700 social media platforms used by scammers to lure victims. These included 268 Facebook groups, 465 Telegram channels, 15 Instagram accounts, and 61 WhatsApp groups.

The modus operandi involves fraudsters pretending to be representatives from agencies like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), or law enforcement bodies. Some even impersonate judges and stage fake court proceedings to pressure their targets. By instilling fear of legal action, surveillance, or imprisonment, they coerce victims into parting with their money.

The prevalence of such scams highlights the urgent need for public awareness and stronger cybercrime enforcement in Karnataka to curb this growing menace.

Recently, a Mysuru youth alleged that fraudsters tricked him into taking a ₹4.7 lakh loan and held him under "digital arrest" for 24 hours.

The victim filed a complaint with the Cybercrime, Economic Offences, and Narcotics (CEN) police station, alleging mental harassment as the financial company demands EMI payments for a loan he never knowingly availed.

(With PTI inputs)