Bengaluru woman claims husband cares for pet cat more than her, moves court: Report

The Karnataka High Court has intervened in a rather unusual domestic dispute, putting a halt to further investigation against a Bengaluru man accused by his wife of prioritising their pet cat over her. Representational Image(Freepik)

What started as a typical marital squabble has spiraled into a legal battle, with the wife claiming that her husband’s bond with the feline has led to repeated arguments, including instances of the cat scratching her.

According to a Deccan Herald report, the couple had been entangled in legal proceedings under IPC Section 498A, which deals with cases of cruelty and dowry demands. However, the court noted that the central issue was not about dowry demands or violence but a domestic dispute stemming from the husband’s attention toward their pet cat.

According to Justice M Nagaprasanna, the wife’s complaint focused on how the husband’s care for the cat allegedly led to arguments, the DH report added. The cat reportedly attacked or scratched the wife on multiple occasions, with these instances fueling the conflict. Justice Nagaprasanna further stated that the wife’s allegations did not amount to the legal criteria necessary for a charge under IPC 498A, as reported by the publication.

The judge emphasised that cases like these, often stemming from minor domestic disputes, strain the criminal justice system by diverting resources to what are essentially frivolous claims.

