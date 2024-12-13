Govt can't turn blind eye to public inconvenience: Siddaramaiah on lathi charge on Panchamasalis

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday defended the lathi charge by police on the Panchamasali agitators, saying that the government cannot turn a blind eye if someone takes law into their hands and causes trouble to people. Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday reiterated that the Mahajan Commission Report is final regarding the border dispute involving Belagavi (ANI)

Several people including policemen were injured when the demonstration by a section of people from the Panchamasali community turned violent, compelling police to resort to lathi charge in Belagavi on Tuesday.

The Panchamasali agitators led by the Kudalasangama Math pontiff Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swami were on the way to lay siege to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

The chief minister said the government has no problem with the Panchamasali community demanding reservation under 2A category and agitating, but the protest should be peaceful.

He appealed that no one should take the law into their own hands.

"If anyone takes the law into their hands and causes trouble to people, then the government will not turn a blind eye," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The Panchamasali community is demanding their including under 2A, the category, which enjoys 15 per cent reservation in education institutions and government jobs. Presently the community is under 3B category which gets five per cent reservation.

The chief minister underlined that the law is equal for everyone, be it Swami or anyone else.

Stating that everyone is free to put forth a demand, he said the government will act according to the Constitution.

Regarding the opposition’s allegation that the police pelted stones at the people of the Panchamasali community during the siege of Suvarna Soudha, Siddaramaiah said that he would show photos of the agitators throwing stones and pushing the barricades and entering.

"Why is the Swami sitting on the road? If the protesters did not throw stones, how did more than 20 policemen get injured? Did the police themselves throw stones? There is evidence for what I have mentioned," he said.

The chief minister advised the Panchamasali community to approach the Permanent Commission for Backward Classes to address their demand.