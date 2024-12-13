Karnataka rains led to the death of 133 people in 2024: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda in assembly

A total of 133 people died in Karnataka due to rains this year, said Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda in assembly on Friday. He also said that ₹5 lakh compensation has been paid to the each family of the deceased by the state government. Krishna Byre Gowda (HT Archives)

Speaking in the assembly, Gowda said, “The state has received 20 per cent above-normal rainfall this year, but it was uneven, with some areas receiving less rain. A total of 133 people have lost their lives due to rains and related incidents in the state this year, and ₹5 lakh compensation has been paid to the families of the deceased, totalling ₹6.64 crore.”

The minister also noted that the rains have also caused significant crop, and property damage in the state. "Kharif crops were damaged across nearly 1.6 lakh hectares, with ₹94.94 crore in compensation paid. Meanwhile, Rabi crops on over 1.45 lakh hectares also suffered damage, and compensation of ₹112.17 crore is being processed. A total compensation for rain-related damages this year amounts to ₹297 crore, with ₹80.47 crore allocated for repairing public infrastructure,” he told in assembly.

Meanwhile, the minister also noted a certain amount has also been allotted to Bengaluru to fix the infrastructure vows that the city face during the rains. He also said thar ₹3,000 crore will be sourced from World Bank from Bengaluru flood mitigation.

“In Bengaluru, 856 kilometres of primary and secondary stormwater drains, along with 200 kilometres of tertiary drains, have been identified for flood mitigation. Of these, 750 kilometres have been re modelled, while 350 kilometres remain pending. The government plans to complete the remaining 350 kilometres within a year at an estimated cost of ₹2,000 crore. Additionally, ₹1,000 crore has been allocated to the BWSSB for building underground drainage systems to prevent sewage from mixing with rainwater,” he rounded off.

(With agency inputs)