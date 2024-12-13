Bengaluru techie suicide: Marathahalli police team reaches Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur to investigate Nikita Singhania

A team of Bengaluru Police reached Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur to investigate a 34-year-old techie’s case, who died by suicide in his apartment at Marathahalli. The cops arrived at the house of Nikita Singhania, the wife of a techie who is accused of abetment of suicide and facing the allegations of misusing the divorce laws. Bengaluru Police arrived at the house of Nikita Singhania, the wife of a techie who is accused of abetment of suicide.

As Nikita’s house in Jaunpur is locked and none of her family members are present there, the Bengaluru Police served a notice asking Nikita and four other accused in the case to attend the investigation. A large police deployment was placed around Nikita’s residence in Jaunpur to avoid law-and-order issues.

Meanwhile, according to reports and a viral video clip, Nikita, along with her brother Anurag, who is also named as accused in the abetment of suicide case, left their Jaunpur home at midnight Thursday on a motorcycle. The visuals of them leaving their home went viral on social media as the techie’s suicide case has been drawing national attention.

On Monday, the techie was found hanging in his apartment with a suicide note and a video alleging his wife of continuous harassment and demanding a hefty amount in the name of alimony. The deceased reportedly emailed his death note to several individuals and shared it in a WhatsApp group of an NGO he was associated with. He also hung a placard in his home that read, “Justice is due.”

Marathahalli police inspector Anil Kumar said the incident came to light on Monday morning when the engineer's neighbours alerted them. "We received information at around 6 am and visited the spot. The autopsy was conducted at the CV Raman Nagar Government Hospital, and the body was handed over to the family members on Tuesday," he said.

Bengaluru Police also filed an abetment of suicide case on the wife Nikita Singhania and four other family members of her on Tuesday in connection with the techie's death.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).