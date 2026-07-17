Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets free touring windshield with limited period offer

Kawasaki India has announced a new limited-time offer for buyers of the Ninja 650. Customers purchasing the middleweight sportbike during the promotional period will receive a genuine Kawasaki touring windshield free of cost. The accessory is aimed at enhancing the motorcycle's touring capabilities by offering better wind protection on long highway rides. Kawasaki Ninja 650 uses a 649 cc parallel twin engine.

Kawasaki Ninja 650 EMI starting at just ₹10,800 / month Check Eligibility

Free touring accessory for buyers The complimentary touring windshield is taller than the standard unit fitted on the Ninja 650. It helps divert wind away from the rider's chest and helmet, reducing fatigue during extended journeys. Since it is an official Kawasaki accessory, buyers can benefit from improved touring comfort without paying extra for the upgrade.

The offer is available for a limited period, which is till 31st July 2026. If you want more information about the offer, we would suggest that you reach out to the nearest authorised dealership for more information.