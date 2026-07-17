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    Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets free touring windshield with limited period offer

    The Kawasaki Ninja 650 features a steel trellis frame, adjustable suspension, and dual-channel ABS. Priced at 7.77 lakh.

    Updated on: Jul 17, 2026, 10:30:31 IST
    By Paarth Khatri
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    Kawasaki India has announced a new limited-time offer for buyers of the Ninja 650. Customers purchasing the middleweight sportbike during the promotional period will receive a genuine Kawasaki touring windshield free of cost. The accessory is aimed at enhancing the motorcycle's touring capabilities by offering better wind protection on long highway rides.

    Kawasaki Ninja 650 uses a 649 cc parallel twin engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja 650 uses a 649 cc parallel twin engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja 650
    EMI starting at just₹10,800/month

    Free touring accessory for buyers

    The complimentary touring windshield is taller than the standard unit fitted on the Ninja 650. It helps divert wind away from the rider's chest and helmet, reducing fatigue during extended journeys. Since it is an official Kawasaki accessory, buyers can benefit from improved touring comfort without paying extra for the upgrade.

    Check similar bikes

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    The offer is available for a limited period, which is till 31st July 2026. If you want more information about the offer, we would suggest that you reach out to the nearest authorised dealership for more information.

    No changes to engine or performance

    Apart from the new accessory offer, the Ninja 650 remains mechanically unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 649 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops 67 bhp and 64 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox along with an assist and slipper clutch, which reduces clutch effort and offers smoother downshifts.

    Chassis and features

    The motorcycle is built around a steel trellis frame and uses 41 mm telescopic front forks along with a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking is handled by twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear, supported by dual-channel ABS.

    In terms of equipment, the Ninja 650 comes with full-LED lighting, a colour TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity via Kawasaki's Rideology app, traction control and a sporty full-fairing design inspired by the larger Ninja models.

    Price and rivals

    The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is priced at 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom). In India, it competes with motorcycles such as the Triumph Daytona 660, Honda CBR650R and Aprilia RS 660.

    • Paarth Khatri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Paarth Khatri

      Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More

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