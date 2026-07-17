NDRF rescues 3-yr-old boy from deep borewell in Bihar’s Gaya district

A three-year-old boy was rescued on Friday from a deep borehole in Bihar’s Gaya district with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), officials said.
The child, Piyush Kumar, fell into the 280-feet-deep borehole and was trapped at a depth of approximately 30-35 feet while playing in the fields around 7pm. The mother was busy with work in the field and the child was playing nearby. In the process, he fell into the borehole dug for irrigation, officials said.
District magistrate (DM) Shashank Shubhankar was at the site to take stock of the situation. A medical team was rushed to the scene and oxygen was continuously supplied to the child in the borewell through a pipe.