4-year-old pulled out of borewell in Hoshiarpur after 9 hours operation

The four-year-old boy, who fell into a borewell at Chak Samana village on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road, was rescued safely after a nearly nine-hour-long operation late Friday night. Rescuers with the child after being pulled out of the 30-ft borewell in Chak Samana village on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road on Friday night. (HT)

The rescue operation jointly conducted by teams from the NDRF, SDRF, Punjab Police, administrative officials and local residents saved Gurkaran Singh, son of Harinder and Asha, both labourers. The child was brought out of the borewell at around 12:40 am and rushed to a hospital for a medical examination.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik monitored the entire operation at the site.

DC Jain said that the child was rushed to a hospital for further check-up, accompanied by a medical team in an ambulance. “The incident happened around 4pm, and administrative officials, along with rescue teams, rushed to the spot immediately. The boy had slipped into an open borewell near his house,” she said.

Rescuers dug a parallel pit to a depth of 25-30 feet before reaching the borewell shaft through a narrow tunnel to evacuate the child. The boy was stuck at a depth of nearly 30 feet.

The district administration had also lowered a camera and oxygen pipe in the borewell to monitor the child’s health during the rescue operations.

More than 40 NDRF team members were part of the rescue mission, officials said. Minister Dr Ravjot Singh and Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal were also present at the spot.