A four-year-old boy fell into a 220-foot-deep borewell at Dhaneora village in Ambala district of Haryana on Tuesday morning, triggering a multi-agency rescue operation. 4-yr-old boy falls into 220-ft-deep borewell in Ambala, rescue op on

The incident occurred around 7am when the boy, Nirbhay Singh, was out in the fields with his uncle and cousin. He accidentally slipped into the open shaft dug for a tubewell.

Upon hearing Nirbhay’s screams, the family raised the alarm and alerted police, who then informed the district administration.

Ambala deputy commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar rushed to the site to oversee the operations.

Tomar said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) initiated the rescue, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army were called in to assist.