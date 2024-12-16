Uber plans shuttle bus services on Bengaluru’s ORR to ease traffic woes: Report

Uber is in discussions with the Karnataka government to secure regulatory clearance for launching its shuttle bus service in Bengaluru, following its success in cities like Kolkata and Delhi. The proposed service will feature buses operating at intervals of 2-3 minutes.(AP)

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the ride-hailing company aims to roll out 200 air-conditioned buses along Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), particularly targeting the city’s tech corridor.

The initiative seeks to provide an efficient alternative to private vehicles, aiming to ease Bengaluru’s notorious traffic congestion, the report added.

The proposed service will feature buses operating at intervals of 2-3 minutes, offering commuters the convenience of pre-booked seats, fixed pick-up points, and drop-off locations. Abhishek Padhye, Uber India and South Asia’s Head of Regional Business Operations told the publication that Uber’s shuttle service has been well-received in Kolkata and Delhi and that the company is hopeful of receiving the necessary permissions in Bengaluru soon to help tackle its traffic challenges.

'Uber Moto Women’

Ride-hailing app Uber on Thursday launched 'Uber Moto Women,' a first-of-its-kind service in Bengaluru offering women-only bike rides, the company said.

In a statement, Uber said that this on-demand two-wheeler service connects female riders with female drivers and is designed to address women’s safety and mobility needs while "empowering female drivers with flexible earning opportunities".

"Developed based on feedback from women riders and drivers, Uber Moto Women offers a safe, affordable, and convenient commute option for women who prefer to ride with female drivers," the company stated

Abhishek Padhye, said, "With Uber Moto Women, we're not just offering a safer and more convenient ride option for women, but also empowering female drivers with the opportunity to earn flexibly in one of India's fastest-growing mobility segments. Bengaluru has always been a pioneer in embracing innovation, and we're proud to launch this service here to set a new benchmark for inclusive urban mobility."

