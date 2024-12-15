Menu Explore
Karnataka government announces SWIFT city in Bengaluru. All you need to know

ByHT News Desk
Dec 15, 2024 10:16 AM IST

According to Karnataka minister MB Patil, SWIFT city will enhance the start-up ecosystem in Bengaluru and will be one of the major industrial hubs in the city.

The Karnataka government revealed the plan to develop a SWIFT (Startups, Workspaces, Innovation, Finance and Technology) city near Bengaluru’s Sarjapur, a similar city to the recently announced KWIN city. According to Karnataka minister MB Patil, SWIFT city will enhance the start-up ecosystem in Bengaluru and will be one of the major industrial hubs in the tech capital.

Karnataka minister MB Patil on Saturday announced SWIFT city project near Bengaluru's Sarjapur.
MB Patil said, “SWIFT city will be another landmark industrial hub in Karnataka, similar to ITPL and Electronic City. It will be built in more than 1000 acres near Sarjapur and become a new start-up hotspot of the city.”

What will SWIFT City offer?

  1. SWIFT city will spread across 1,000 acres, close to IT hubs with excellent connectivity to NH 44 and NH 48.
  2. 8 to 10 Plug-and-Play facilities. (20–25 acres each)
  3. 150m wide connecting roads, state-of-the-art offices, co-working spaces, residential blocks & schools.
  4. Land parcels from 5,000 to 20,000 sq. ft. for startups through lease, sale, or equity-sharing models.

Karnataka government also has plans to expand Bengaluru's success statewide with 5 Mini KWIN Cities, including Vijayapura & Hubballi-Dharwad. More details will be revealed in the upcoming Invest Karnataka summit, said the minister.

In September, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, launched Knowledge, Wellbeing, and Innovation (KWIN) City near Bengaluru. According to the government, KWIN is a parallel city to Bengaluru for equal growth and opportunities in all sectors within an accessible distance of Karnataka’s capital. After taking all the suggestions, the state government rounded off the area between Doddaspete and Doddaballapur, roughly 60 kilometres from Bengaluru. This will be built on a total of 2000 acres of land, which is on the Satellite Town Ring Road.

MB Patil earlier said that the KWIN city will contribute to the growth of India’s GDP.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
