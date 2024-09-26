Karnataka government launches KWIN city near Bengaluru. All you need to know

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with his cabinet ministers, launched Knowledge, Wellbeing, and Innovation (KWIN) City near Bengaluru on Thursday. This project was earlier called Knowledge, Health, Innovation, and Research (KHIR) City, but it has now been renamed KWIN City. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, along with his colleagues launch KWIN city near Bengaluru. (X/MBPatil)

All we need to know about the KWIN city

The project aims to create a parallel city to Bengaluru for equal growth and opportunities in all sectors within an accessible distance to Karnataka’s capital. After taking all the suggestions, the state government rounded off the area between Doddaspete and Doddaballapur, which is roughly 60 kilometres from Bengaluru. This will be built in a total of 2000 acres of land which is on the Satellite Town Ring Road. (STRR)

KWIN City will primarily focus on attracting top educational institutions, start-ups, research centres and global health centres, which can provide employment to the local people. The Département of Commerce and Industries is implementing the project, and as it is away from the usual Bengaluru traffic, it is likely to attract investors, keeping its accessibility to the international airport in mind. The Kempegowda International Airport is just an hour away from the KWIN city, and a new real-estate boom is expected around Doddaballapur.

Karnataka minister MB Patil earlier said that the KWIN city is going to contribute a lot to the state’s GDP. He said, “There is an increased economic activity in the state, and we need to attract investments. Karnataka is known for its public-private partnership, which will be enhanced further for the city of KHIR. It is also easy for the global players to find talent here in Bengaluru, and they would not find a better option than this new city. It will provide a big-time contribution to the state's GDP.”

According to Patil, this project is expected to attract investments worth ₹40,000 crores in all four segments and will likely create around 80,000 new jobs.