The KHIR (Knowledge, Health, Innovation and Research) city that the Karnataka government announced earlier is all set to be established between Dabaspet and Doddaballapur, reported Money Control. The location is around 60 kilometers from Bengaluru, and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah will soon launch it. Karnataka government's KHIR city to be established 60 km away from Bengaluru. Here is what we know

Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil chaired the first meeting with the advisory board and said that the KHIR city will be developed on 2000 acres. However, the first phase of the city will be developed on 500 acres.

Earlier, MB Patil announced that KHIR City would be launched in August, but it has now been postponed to September or October. This project is expected to attract investments worth ₹40,000 crores in all four segments and will likely create around 80,000 new jobs.

KHIR city aims to accommodate industries in various sectors such as automobiles, semiconductors, aerospace, and other large-scale industries. It will also be a parallel hub to the start-up ecosystem in Bengaluru. Speaking to reporters earlier, MB Patil said, “There is an increased economic activity in the state, and we need to attract investments. Karnataka is known for its public-private partnership, which will be enhanced further for the city of KHIR. It will provide a big-time contribution to the state's GDP.”

He also said that KHIR city will become a model city for the world. “Be it medical, IT, education, or biotech, Karnataka will be preferred by any global company. We have a wide range of facilities along with a pool of talent like no other state. The government wants to attract global investments and make KHIR a model city for the rest of the country," Patil added.