 Karnataka government's KHIR city to be established 60 km away from Bengaluru. Here is what we know | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka government's KHIR city to be established 60 km away from Bengaluru. Here is what we know

ByHT News Desk
Aug 21, 2024 08:58 AM IST

KHIR city to established between Dabaspet and Doddaballapur, which is located 60 km away from Bengaluru.

The KHIR (Knowledge, Health, Innovation and Research) city that the Karnataka government announced earlier is all set to be established between Dabaspet and Doddaballapur, reported Money Control. The location is around 60 kilometers from Bengaluru, and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah will soon launch it.

Karnataka government's KHIR city to be established 60 km away from Bengaluru. Here is what we know
Karnataka government's KHIR city to be established 60 km away from Bengaluru. Here is what we know

Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil chaired the first meeting with the advisory board and said that the KHIR city will be developed on 2000 acres. However, the first phase of the city will be developed on 500 acres.

Also Read - Siddaramaiah will continue as chief minister’: DK Shivakumar on BJP's demand in MUDA scam

Earlier, MB Patil announced that KHIR City would be launched in August, but it has now been postponed to September or October. This project is expected to attract investments worth 40,000 crores in all four segments and will likely create around 80,000 new jobs.

KHIR city aims to accommodate industries in various sectors such as automobiles, semiconductors, aerospace, and other large-scale industries. It will also be a parallel hub to the start-up ecosystem in Bengaluru. Speaking to reporters earlier, MB Patil said, “There is an increased economic activity in the state, and we need to attract investments. Karnataka is known for its public-private partnership, which will be enhanced further for the city of KHIR. It will provide a big-time contribution to the state's GDP.”

Also Read - No action against Siddaramaiah in MUDA ‘scam’ until petition against governor's order is heard: Karnataka HC

He also said that KHIR city will become a model city for the world. “Be it medical, IT, education, or biotech, Karnataka will be preferred by any global company. We have a wide range of facilities along with a pool of talent like no other state. The government wants to attract global investments and make KHIR a model city for the rest of the country," Patil added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka government's KHIR city to be established 60 km away from Bengaluru. Here is what we know
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On