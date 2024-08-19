No action against Siddaramaiah in MUDA ‘scam’ until petition against governor's order is heard: Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court on Monday paused action on chief minister Siddaramaiah in MUDA ‘scam’ case until petition against governor's sanction is heard. It posted the matter for hearing on August 29 and asked directed the lower court to defer all related proceedings till then. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (PTI)

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Monday filed a petition in the high court challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's recent approval to prosecute him in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Siddaramaiah, argued that the governor's sanction is biased and part of a coordinated effort to destabilise the democratically elected government in Karnataka for political reasons.

ALSO READ- BJP protests against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over MUDA scam; demands his resignation

My political life is like an open book: Siddaramaiah

Earlier today, CM Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the court would grant him relief in the MUDA land allotment case. He said, "I haven't done anything wrong. My conscience is clear, and my political life is like an open book. I've been a minister for 40 years without a single black spot. I'm confident the court will provide relief."

In response to BJP's demands for his resignation, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP, JDS, and the central government of conspiring against him using the Raj Bhavan. He vowed to fight the allegations both legally and politically.

Also Read - Bengaluru's college sprays rat poison in hostel premises, 19 students hospitalised

No possibility of Siddaramaiah's resignation: DK Shivakumar

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar also supported Siddaramaiah, claiming that there was a conspiracy to misuse the governor's office to destabilise the Congress government. He said that the party and government stand firmly behind the chief minister, dismissing any possibility of his resignation.

What is MUDA 'scam' case?

The controversy stems from a complaint filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna, accusing Siddaramaiah and nine others of forging documents to claim compensation from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.