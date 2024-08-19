A total of 19 students were hospitalized in Bengaluru’s Adarsh Nursing College after the management sprayed rat poison on the campus. Three students out of 19 are said to be in critical condition, and a case has been registered against the college management. Bengaluru's college sprays rat poison in hostel premises, 19 students hospitalized (Pic for representation)(HT FILE PHOTO)

According to the news agency ANI, rat poison was sprayed on the campus on Sunday night to drive away rats in the campus, and students developed breathing problems.

Also Read - MUDA scam: Cong to stage state-wide protest today against Guv's sanction to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (West) S Girish said, “Almost all the students have received treatment in the hospitals and are healthy; among them, three students named Jayan Varghese, Dileesh and Jo Mon are seriously ill and are being admitted to the ICU,"

A case has been registered under section 286 BNS against the hostel management staff who sprinkled rat poison, and an investigation is ongoing.

Also Read - Bengaluru's Lal Bagh flower show draws over 8 lakh footfalls and ₹2.92 cr revenue

In a similar incident at Maharashtra, 257 students showed symptoms of food poisoning after eating biscuits from a nutritional meal programme in a school. School authorities had given them emergency medicine, but on Monday morning, the number of students had gone up to 90, and they had to be hospitalised at the medical college in Deoria.