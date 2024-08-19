Bengaluru's Lal Bagh flower show draws over 8 lakh footfalls and 2.92 cr in revenue

The annual Independence Day flower show at Bengaluru’s Lal Bagh has drawn huge footfalls this year. A total of 8.41 lakh people visited the flower show to date, and on Sunday alone, 1.35 footfalls were recorded, a report in Deccan Herald said. A haven for all nature lovers, Lal Bagh covers an area of 240 acres in the heart of the city and has nearly 1,854 species of plants.(pinterest)

This year, the flower show is themed around Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution. In four days, the flower show generated revenue of ₹2.92 crore, making it a grand success. People from all areas of the city and even foreigners were spotted in the Lal Bagh flower show.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru traffic police deployed extra force at all gates of the Lal Bagh flower show to control traffic around the park. Parking was restricted around the venue, and police have been urging people to use public transport to commute to the flower show.

The flower show will be open until August 19. The event is also waste-free, with the Horticulture Department partnering with organisations to reduce litter and plastic waste drastically.

On August 8, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the flower show. Last year, the flower show attracted about 245,000 attendees on Independence Day 2023, which was themed around Kengal Hanumanthaiah. However, the event only earned ₹81.5 lakh due to free entry during peak times to manage large crowds.