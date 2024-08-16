Independence day flower show at Bengaluru's Lalbagh sets record with 210,000 visitors, 92.5 lakh revenue: Report

The Lalbagh flower show organised in Bengaluru amidst Independence day drew a record-breaking 210,000 visitors on Thursday, generating an impressive revenue of ₹92.5 lakh for the Karnataka Horticulture Department, The Hindu reported. The annual Independence Day flower show pays tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru.(PTI)

This year's show is themed around the life of Dr B R Ambedkar, recognized as a "Universal Scholar," "Architect of the Constitution," and "Bharat Ratna."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the event on August 8. Despite attracting about 245,000 attendees on Independence Day 2023, which was themed around Kengal Hanumanthaiah, that event only earned ₹81.5 lakh due to free entry during peak times to manage large crowds, the report noted.

The flower show this time around is set to run until August 19. The event is also waste-free, with the Horticulture Department partnering with organisations to ensure that litter and plastic waste is cut down drastically. The department was anticipating a large turnout for the 216th edition of the flower show, featuring thematic displays and video screenings on Dr B R Ambedkar's life.

In an innovative move, the organizers also installed screens throughout the garden to showcase videos portraying various milestones in Ambedkar's life journey and his impactful speeches. They also created displays that portray his life journey from childhood to his later years, like a 'jeevana darshana' at the glasshouse in the botanical garden.

Lalbagh had hosted its last Independence Day flower show with a ‘Vidhana Soudha’ theme, the main legislative building in the state capital, and Kengal Hanumanthaiah, who played a key role in building it. The Namma Metro had also introduced return journey paper tickets from the Lalbagh metro station for commuters for the Republic day flower show.