Independence Day flower show at Bengaluru's Lalbagh, honouring Dr BR Ambedkar, to be a waste-free event: Report

The Lalbagh Independence Day flower show, which is set to begin on August 8 and continue through August 19, will celebrate the life and achievements of Dr BR Ambedkar as its central theme this year, as selected by the Horticulture Department. The flower show, hosted at the glass house in Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Bengaluru.(PTI)

Ahead of the show, the department, alongside volunteers and Bengaluru's civic administrative agency - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - held a strategic meeting to ensure that the renowned event is waste-free, the Bangalore Mirror reported.

The Horticulture Department has been working with Beautiful Bharat for nearly a decade for these events, a representative of which spoke to the publication and emphasized the importance of cutting down on litter and plastic waste. “While banned items have reduced, they continue to percolate into the premises, especially NWPP bags, which many believe are cloth. The gap in knowledge will be filled by creating awareness among vendors,” she said, as quoted in the report.

As part of the new guidelines, vendors must pay a refundable deposit of ₹5,000 and agree to a contract prohibiting banned items and requiring them to keep their areas tidy. Attendees are urged to bring their own bags and reusable bottles, as single-use paper bags and bottled water are not allowed at Lalbagh. Additionally, reusable steel plates will be used for feeding police and staff, with arrangements secured in advance, the report noted.

Along with Beautiful Bharat, organisations such as Saahas and the Indian Ploggers Army will be on hand to support waste collection efforts during the flower show.

A member of the Ploggers Army spoke to reporters and said, “With the show round the corner, we decided to create awareness on anti-littering and BYOC (Bring Your Own Container) so that people who visit Lalbagh are more aware and prepared. The authorities are working towards a litter-free Lalbagh, but the onus lies predominantly on vendors, public and the visitors.”

Anticipating a large turnout for the 216th edition of the famous flower show, the Horticulture Department has increased staffing to maintain cleanliness and ensure trash bins are emptied regularly.