Amid the Karnataka BJP’s demand for CM Siddaramaiah's resignation, deputy CM DK Shivakumar extended his support to the former and said that he would continue to be the chief minister of the state. He said that the BJP is trying to damage Siddaramaiah's popularity by making false accusations against him. ‘Siddaramaiah will continue as chief minister’: DK Shivakumar on BJP's demand in MUDA scam

Speaking to reporters, DK Shivakumar said, “There is no question of Siddaramaiah stepping down as chief minister. He will continue in his position and work for the people of Karnataka.”

Also Read - Bengaluru will lead gaming & animation industry in India: Priyank Kharge

Shivakumar also said that he has full trust in the judicial system and said that the court will grant complete relief to Siddaramaiah. “We respect the court; we respect the law of this country. The High Court will give us relief. There is nothing wrong with the CM. There is no need for prosecution. The enquiry will be conducted. Let all the papers be submitted in high court,” DK Shivakumar added.

Also Read - No action against Siddaramaiah in MUDA ‘scam’ until petition against governor's order is heard: Karnataka HC

Meanwhile, in an X post, Siddaramaiah said that truth will prevail soon. He said, “As a law-abiding citizen with faith in the Constitution and the judiciary's power to uphold justice and fairness, I approached the High Court of Karnataka against the illegal and politically motivated decision of the Governor of Karnataka to permit an inquiry and prosecution based on trumped-up allegations against me.”

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Monday paused action on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA ‘scam’ case until a petition against the governor's sanction is heard. It posted the matter for hearing on August 29 and asked the lower court to defer all related proceedings until then. “I am pleased that the Hon'ble High Court heard the matter and passed interim orders directing the concerned court to defer the proceedings and further instructing that no precipitative action be taken under the impugned sanction,” Siddaramaiah said.