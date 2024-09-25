Menu Explore
Train gets stuck in Bengaluru traffic, creates a meme fest on tech capital's muddles. Viral video

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Sep 25, 2024 01:44 PM IST

A video of the train waiting in Bengaluru traffic, along with other vehicles, went viral on social media, showing how badly the city is grappling with traffic.

Taking Bengaluru traffic to another level, a train was found stuck with railway gates wide open because of vehicles. A video of the train waiting in Bengaluru traffic, along with the other vehicles, went viral on social media, showing how badly the city is grappling with traffic issues.

Train gets stuck in Bengaluru traffic, creates a meme fest on tech capital's muddles. Viral video

An Instagram user named Sudhir Chakravarthy shared a video in which a train was stopped due to vehicles not moving on the road. The incident happened in Bengaluru’s Munnekolala railway gate, which is near Outer Ring Road. He shared a video with the caption: “Just Bengaluru things. Not just me or you, even trains can’t escape Bengaluru traffic.”

Speaking to HT, Chakravarthy, who shot the viral video on Tuesday, said, “The traffic is horrible in Munnekollal area, and we face this every day. There is no proper traffic management in the area, and the authorities need to pay attention to it.”

The video took the internet by storm, showcasing the reality of daily commuters’ lives in the tech capital. A user wrote, “This is Munnekolala railway crossing—Life is becoming very challenging in this area to cross this gate because four sides of the way are open just next to the gate. Any officials looking at this will be very helpful for Commuters.”

Another user said, “This is in the IT slum Mahadevapura constituency. Please look into it, restore a bit of dignity for taxpayers, and save our lives.”

Meanwhile, it also sparked a meme fest on social media. A user jokingly said, “Loco pilot wants to use Google maps to take another traffic less road.”

A second user said, “If GTA 6 is made in Bengaluru, I can stop the train.”

However, it is yet to be confirmed if the train stopped due to technical issues or actual traffic on the road led the loco pilot to stop.

