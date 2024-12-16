Bengaluru streets turn into art galleries with Gode BLR mural festival

The streets of Bengaluru have been transformed into a vibrant living gallery as part of the Gode BLR Mural Festival, a Bengaluru Hubba 2024 initiative. Celebrating diversity and creativity, the festival has turned everyday urban spaces into visual experiences. Organised as part of Bengaluru Hubba 2024, the Gode BLR festival has transformed ordinary walls into works of art,(@blrhubba/Instagram)

Murals have sprung to life across key locations in the city, adding splashes of color and artistry to its streets. From Halasuru to Church Street, Yeshwanthpur Metro, RV Metro, and the Sandal Soap Factory, these murals have created a mesmerising urban canvas showcasing creativity and imagination.

Check out the murals here:

Organised as part of Bengaluru Hubba 2024, the Gode BLR festival has transformed ordinary walls into works of art, turning them into immersive visual experiences. Organised as part of Bengaluru Hubba 2024, the Gode BLR festival has transformed ordinary walls into extraordinary works of art. "Gode," translates to walls in Kannada.

"Murals came to life, turning everyday spaces into extraordinary experiences. Bangalore’s streets are filled with color, creativity, and the magic of urban art," organisers said on social media.

Bengaluru Hubba 2024 is a multi-dimensional celebration that combines arts, performances, exhibitions, workshops, and interactive conversations. Running from November 30 to December 14 across 40 locations in the city, the festival promises 16 days of cultural activities designed to connect communities, entertain, and inspire. With a budget of ₹8 crores and over 500 events planned, Bengaluru Habba has grown into a significant cultural movement aiming to showcase Bengaluru's arts and creativity on national and international platforms.

Led by passionate Bangaloreans and supported by community efforts, Bengaluru Hubba aims to celebrate inclusivity and urban life through diverse performances and visual arts. V. Ravichandar, chief facilitator and a self-proclaimed "patron saint of lost causes," has emphasised that the festival strives to educate and entertain all Bangaloreans, promoting the idea that the arts are for everyone.

