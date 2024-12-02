Creating a festival of festivals in Bengaluru

Open the BLR Hubba homepage (https://blrhubba.in/) and I guarantee that you are going to get overwhelmed by the number of things on offer. Currently in its second edition with a budget of ₹8 crores, the Hubba runs from November 30 to December 14 at different venues across Bangalore. They have received flak over the spelling of the word “Hubba” as opposed to the more common Habba. Artistes perform during the inauguration of ‘Namma Jatre’ as part of the annual ‘Bengaluru Habba’ festival, at the Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, Saturday.

But the fact remains that this ambitious effort, helmed and facilitated by a group of passionate Bangaloreans is trying to put Bangalore on the national and international cultural map. 16 days, 500+ events, 40 locations. We are no longer just an IT city. That’s the hope anyway. Which brings up the first question: Is the Hubba trying to be all things to all people? The short answer from chief facilitator, V. Ravichandar is an unapologetic yes. For Ravi, the self-described “patron saint of lost causes,” the Hubba needs to educate and entertain all Bangaloreans, no matter where they live or who they are. Hence the more is more approach.

There are some verticals. Live music (named Kantha) happens in the evening at Freedom Park, with artistes including Pashabhai, M.D. Pallavi, the Bangalore Children’s Chorus and other performers from across India.

Gode or Wall incorporates street art murals by a variety of artists across different metro stations of Bangalore. Chosen through an open call by a respected jury of art practitioners including Suresh Jayaram, Archana Hande and Ravikumar Kashi, GodeBLR is curated by Kamini Sawhney. The performing art series, titled Offbeat, has a number of collaborations.

Guru-Shishya as evident by the name includes performances by respected teachers and their senior students including stalwarts such as Vinayak Torvi, M.S. Sheela, Poornima Kulkarni and many others. There are also performances in beautiful heritage city spaces such as Panchavati, the home of Sir. C.V. Raman in Malleshwaram and Sabha, a new theatre space on Kamaraj Road.

A Maker’s Trail that highlights collaboration between architecture and design, curated by Manju Sara Rajan is a way to go behind-the-scenes. Kannada music, dance and theatre take centre stage in Gala Gala Gaddala – talk about a name that doesn’t take itself seriously.

Curated by Lekha Naidu, the series has plays, ganevadya which is a mixture of music, poetry and storytelling in Kannada, music and puppet-based performances at different venues.

There are also street markets all over the city on weekends where artisans and performers take over neighbourhoods to showcase their wares and talent.

Speaklore spans the spectrum of spoken word performances ranging from Harikatha and Kerala’s puppet play to improv jam and spoken word poetry. Futures is a conversation about the future of journalism and history by experts.

So how to make sense of this? My approach is to choose a space/venue near where you live and attend performances there. The other way is to choose one or two highlight events that you have been wanting to see and try to catch these select events.

Putting an umbrella over multiple happenings in the city including the Bangalore Literature Festival is what this Hubba excels at.

Meanwhile the Karunada Habba, arguably more egalitarian and inclusive is going to happen in Jayanagar 5th block, Shalini Grounds from November 29th through December 1st. Finding information about it online is hard and I got the details only through Whatsapp forwards.

There are cooking, rangoli, music, painting, group dance, solo dance and singing competition, all in Kannada, with cash prizes.

Sponsored by News 18, this Habba makes its way from Hospet and Shivamogga to Bangalore.

The Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) holds its annual Art is Life festival on November 30 and December 1st. There are workshops, screenings, guided walks and special performances.

After a long day at work, why should you attend any of these Habbas or festivals? Unlike watching TV alone at home, being with people is mood-enhancing.

Research proves that we humans are social animals and like being around others in our tribe. Engaging with live performances also triggers the mirror neurons in our brain causing pleasurable and relaxing sensations.

I find that live performances are also great for generating ideas because you are in a meditative state of relaxed awareness.

So carry your notebook, journal, or sketchbook; forget your smartphone for a few minutes and delve into the rich treasures of music, art, and culture that are so bountifully available this December in Bangalore. You will not regret it.

(Shoba Narayan is Bengaluru-based award-winning author. She is also a freelance contributor who writes about art, food, fashion and travel for a number of publications.)