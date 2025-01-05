Karnataka to gift special hamper to Chef Vikas Khanna for introducing Mysore Sandal soap to Anne Hathaway and the world

Karnataka’s Industries Minister, MB Patil, has announced plans to send a unique gift hamper to renowned chef Vikas Khanna, who recently introduced the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap to Hollywood star Anne Hathaway. Vikas Khanna posed for a photo with Anne Hathaway outside his restaurant.

The gesture comes as part of the state’s recognition of Khanna’s efforts to elevate Karnataka’s cultural and heritage brand internationally, Times of India reported. Mysore Sandal’s team expressed their honor in being part of this meaningful gesture, recognizing it as a celebration of Karnataka's pride on a global stage.

Along with the soap, Khanna gifted a handcrafted marble box from Agra and the book Kiss in Kashmir.

Minister Patil expressed his admiration for Khanna, saying, "What Vikas has done for our state is exceptional. We want to express our gratitude by sending him a carefully curated collection of some of the finest products from Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the makers of the famous Mysore Sandal Soap," the report added.

The Mysore Sandal Soap, has been a long-standing symbol of Karnataka’s craftsmanship and is manufactured by KSDL. Patil further shared that Khanna has been presenting the soap as a gift to international celebrities visiting his New York restaurant, ‘Bungalow’, showcasing not just the soap but the rich heritage of India.

It was also revealed that Khanna had previously explained the soap’s significance to a Karnataka delegation during a recent roadshow in New York, coinciding with the state’s preparations for the Global Investors’ Meet.

KSDL, which produces several variants of bathing soaps including the premium Sandal Millennium and Gold, continues to experience strong sales with its flagship product—the original Mysore Sandal Soap. Between April 2023 and March 2024, the company produced 13,000 metric tons of the soap, underlining its widespread demand, the report further added.

Store for Karnataka-made products

To further capitalize on the soap's success, KSDL is planning to enhance its product line and marketing strategies. Minister Patil told TOI that an exclusive store showcasing Karnataka-made products, including Mysore Sandal Soap, will open at Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport soon.

