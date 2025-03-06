Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta reveals egg freezing was a hard process: ‘2 to 3 weeks of hormones, injections’

In a candid conversation on a podcast with Bollywood actress Shefali Shah, Karishma Mehta, the founder and CEO of Humans of Bombay, shared her reasons for freezing her eggs at the age of 32 and also underscored the challenges. Mehta, who had earlier spoken about this personal milestone in an Instagram post, emphasized that she wanted the option of having children in the future without the pressure of a ticking biological clock. Taking to LinkedIn, the CEO reflected on the societal pressure women face regarding motherhood. (LinkedIn/@KarishmaMehta )

“I may or may not want kids, but I wanted insurance,” she explained. “It is a hard process—2–3 weeks of hormones and injections—but this weight is kind of taken off my shoulders because I no longer have to worry that I will be 35 and might not be able to conceive.” She added that her decision was rooted in wanting the freedom to make the choice at the right time for herself.

Taking to LinkedIn, Mehta further reflected on the societal pressure women face regarding motherhood. She wrote, “How often do we, as women, find ourselves being asked about our biological clock ticking? The pressure is real, and for years, I let that societal expectation weigh on me. But then, I made a decision that felt right for me: I chose to freeze my eggs, a step towards taking control of my own future, without the looming rush of time.”

She credited Shefali Shah for encouraging her to speak openly about the experience, quoting the actress as saying, “Just talk about it as much as you can because the more we speak, the more we empower others to take control of their choices too.”

The podcast episode touched on various aspects of Shefali Shah’s career and personal experiences, including her role in Dil Dhadakne Do, the impact of OTT platforms on actors, love and marriage, paparazzi culture, pay parity in Bollywood, and the evolving perception of Indian women today.

Mehta had previously spoken about her decision in another interview, stating, “There’s always a looming cloud of a ticking biological clock. It’s great if a married couple can plan for kids, but especially when you’re unmarried, the timelines are not really in your control.”

She explained further about her decision and continues, “And it’s a scientific fact that after age 35, your egg count drops. Your chances of conceiving naturally are far less so than in your early thirties. So egg freezing is just that insurance policy for whenever one may choose to have children.”