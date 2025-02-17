Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta attends Harvard conference with mystery man: ‘Wind beneath my wing’

Karishma Mehta, the CEO of Humans of Bombay, recently made waves on social media after attending a Harvard conference with a mystery man. She shared a series of photos from the event, including one where the unidentified man’s face was concealed with a black heart emoji. She wrote, victory is so much sweeter when you have someone to share it with.(Instagram/@karimehta05)

Adding to the intrigue, Mehta captioned the post with a heartfelt message, "& to the person who is the wind beneath my wings, it’s true what they say—victory is so much sweeter when you have someone to share it with..."

The post quickly sparked curiosity, with followers speculating about the man's identity. Some users playfully hinted that they already knew who he was, while others praised Mehta for donning a saree at the prestigious event.

A user wrote, “Why hide him everyone knows the hacker guy.”

Another added, “So happy you picked a sari, proud of you babydoll.”

Take a look at the post:

A month of milestones

This cryptic post comes shortly after Mehta shared a reflective "January dump," detailing key milestones from the start of 2025. Among the most personal revelations was her decision to freeze her eggs at the age of 32.

"Been meaning to do this for a while and finally got around to it. I froze my eggs at the beginning of the month," she wrote, marking it as a significant step in her journey.

Beyond personal choices, the Humans of Bombay CEO also celebrated professional accomplishments. She hosted her first Women’s Day roundtable, filmed her debut ad shoot with actor Abhay Deol, attended a Coldplay concert in Mumbai, and visited Sitara Himalaya.

Summing up the month, she expressed gratitude for the diverse experiences: "The first month of the year, and what a well-diversified portfolio it’s been. Some personal wins, some professional. Some bucket list items ticked off, the way for others being paved. 2025 has been swell, guys."

