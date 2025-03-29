Avoid these 5 mistakes if you want a perfect Ghibli-style portrait using ChatGPT

The latest image generator released on OpenAI’s ChatGPT has set the internet abuzz, flooding social media platforms with a wave of AI-generated artwork inspired by Studio Ghibli. The renowned Japanese animation studio, famous for classics like My Neighbor Totoro and Princess Mononoke, has an instantly recognisable aesthetic—one that users are now eagerly replicating with AI. OpenAI’s new image generator sparked a Ghibli-style meme frenzy. Here are 5 mistakes to avoid for better AI art.(Chat GPT-4o)

(Also read: Stop gushing over AI Ghibli! 5 styles on ChatGPT that’ll make your jaw drop)

From anime-style versions of family and friends to elaborate fantasy scenes, people have been experimenting with prompts to generate striking Ghibli-like images. Brands, too, have jumped on the trend, using the AI tool to create promotional content in the beloved animation style.

How does it work?

Users can access the feature by visiting ChatGPT and entering specific prompts to generate Ghibli-style artwork. The AI tool can either create original images based on descriptions or transform existing photos into anime-like visuals. However, the effectiveness of the tool largely depends on the instructions given—precise and detailed prompts lead to better results.

To ensure high-quality Ghibli-style artwork, users should avoid these 5 common mistakes:

Vague prompts – The AI requires clear descriptions for accurate results.

2. Lack of character details – Adding information about facial expressions, clothing, and surroundings improves the image.

3. Ignoring Ghibli’s signature colours – Using terms like ‘soft pastels’ or ‘muted earthy tones’ enhances accuracy.

4. Overloading with details – Too many conflicting elements can lead to cluttered and unrealistic images.

5. Forgetting emotional depth – Ghibli art often conveys strong emotions; specifying moods can make the artwork more authentic.

Viral Ghibli-style AI images flood the internet

Since its release on Wednesday, social media users have been sharing viral AI-generated images of unexpected crossovers, including a Ghibli-style Elon Musk with Donald Trump, scenes from The Lord of the Rings. The AI’s ability to reimagine historical events and famous figures in a whimsical animation style has further fuelled the online buzz.

What makes Ghibli art special?

Ghibli’s artistic style is defined by its delicate pastel and muted colour palettes, highly detailed backgrounds, and hand-drawn animation techniques. Founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki, Studio Ghibli has become synonymous with deeply emotional storytelling and visually breathtaking animation.

The studio’s name, ‘Ghibli,’ originates from a Libyan Arabic word meaning ‘hot desert wind,’ symbolising its aim to bring fresh air into the animation industry. Decades later, its influence continues to thrive—now, even in AI-generated artwork.